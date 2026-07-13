A heartwarming video of an e-rickshaw driver offering free, safe rides to female students has gone viral on social media. His selfless gesture has won hearts, with many praising his kindness and commitment.

A touching video featuring an e-rickshaw driver has captured the attention of social media users, reminding many that acts of kindness still exist in everyday life. The clip, which has gone viral, shows the driver reassuring a young woman before revealing that he has been helping female students travel safely for years.

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"Come, Daughter... Sit Safely"

In the viral video, the driver is heard calling out to a young woman, saying, "Come, daughters... come and sit." Initially, the girl appears hesitant and stops, seemingly unsure of his intentions.

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Sensing her fear, the e-rickshaw driver calmly explains that he has been providing free rides to female students for the past four years. He says he safely drops them home without charging any fare, considering it his responsibility to help ensure their safety.

Gesture Wins Praise on Social Media

The heartfelt interaction has resonated with thousands of people online. Many users praised the driver for his compassion and dedication, calling him an example of humanity and social responsibility.

Several comments highlighted that his actions reflect the positive side of society, where individuals step forward to help others without expecting anything in return. Others said the video serves as a reminder that kindness and empathy persist despite growing concerns about women's safety.

A Reminder That Goodness Still Exists

While the details of the video's location and the driver's identity have not been independently verified, the clip has inspired countless viewers. Many users expressed hope that more people would follow such examples, making public spaces safer and more welcoming for women. The viral video continues to spread a simple yet powerful message, that even small acts of selflessness can restore faith in humanity.