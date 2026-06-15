A viral video shows a TTE in India trying to wake a passenger for ticket checking. Despite repeated attempts, the man refuses to stir, sparking laughter and online debate about whether he was asleep or pretending.

A video from an Indian train has gone viral, showing a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) struggling to wake a passenger during routine ticket checking. The clip, widely shared online, has drawn humorous reactions from viewers who debated whether the passenger was genuinely asleep or simply pretending.

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The TTE can be seen calling out repeatedly, saying “Haanji, bhai sahab, hello, arre bhai sahab,” while gently tapping the passenger. Despite the efforts, the man remains motionless, lying with earphones plugged in.

Passenger Refuses To Move

When repeated attempts failed, the TTE removed the earphones from the passenger’s ears, hoping to wake him. Still, the man did not respond, leaving the official visibly frustrated. Observers joked that even if someone stole the passenger’s phone, he would remain unaware.

The video’s creator added commentary, noting how deeply the passenger seemed to sleep, comparing it to a deliberate act of avoidance.

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Online Reactions

The clip was posted on X by a user from Chapra district, who captioned it: “When a man doesn’t have a ticket and the TTE arrives, he sleeps like this.” The post quickly gained traction, with many laughing at the exaggerated scene.

Viewers commented that the incident reflected how some passengers attempt to dodge ticket checks by pretending to sleep. Others simply enjoyed the comic timing of the TTE’s persistence and eventual resignation, saying, “Yeh nahi uthne wala!”