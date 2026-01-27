A viral video from Republic Day shows an auto driver stopping to retrieve an Indian flag that a young girl had accidentally dropped. He carefully cleaned the flag before returning it to the child.

A simple yet powerful moment captured on Republic Day has resonated with people across India, reminding many of the deeper meaning of patriotism and respect for national symbols. In a video shared widely on social media, a little girl enthusiastically waving a small Indian flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations accidentally dropped the tricolour onto the road.

The clip, originally posted on X by Ananya Singh, quickly caught the public’s attention not for the mishap itself, but for the thoughtful action of a Rapido auto driver travelling with the family. As soon as the flag slipped from the child’s hand, the driver immediately stopped his vehicle, stepped out, and carefully retrieved the fallen flag from the ground. After gently cleaning it, he handed it back to the beaming girl, who resumed waving it with joy.

What makes the video particularly heartwarming is the exchange of warm smiles between the driver and the girl, a spontaneous display of dignity and shared pride in the national flag. The clip quickly spread online, with many users praising the driver’s respectful gesture and noting how small acts of kindness often reflect true patriotic spirit more deeply than grand speeches or formal ceremonies.

Social media users reacted positively, with many describing the moment as a touching reminder of Republic Day’s values — respect for the nation, kindness in everyday life, and the innocent joy of children. Several comments highlighted that such acts demonstrate how everyday citizens can embody the principles of respect and unity celebrated on national occasions.

As India commemorates Republic Day with elaborate parades, cultural programmes, and patriotic fervour, this simple street moment stood out as a quiet yet powerful symbol of national pride and mutual respect.