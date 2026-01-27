On the 77th Republic Day, the Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles, led by CO Colonel Rahul Kataria, distributed 20 computers to government schools in Doda district under Operation Sadbhavna to support students in the era of technology.

The Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles, under the leadership of Commanding Officer Colonel Rahul Kataria, distributed 20 computers to various government schools of Doda district under Operation Sadbhavna. The event took place on Monday, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. The programme was organised at the Sports Stadium, Doda, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, along with senior civil and military officials.

Representing one of the schools, Pramod Thakur, highlighted the importance of computers in schools, emphasising their benefits for the students. "It is the era of technology, so the two computers that the Indian Army has provided to 10 schools each would provide support to those schools," he said. "Having a computer would help the students in understanding, and would make it easier to teach them. Other than that, as you know, they are needed for E-mails and print media, so these computers would be beneficial," he said.

Operation Sadbhavana, which means "Goodwill," remains a cornerstone of the Indian Army's efforts to promote community development and strengthen trust between the armed forces and the local population in sensitive border areas. The initiative was widely appreciated by villagers, who thanked the Army for its continued support and humanitarian outreach.

Republic Day Celebrated in LoC Poonch

Meanwhile, the Sarla Battalion of the Indian Army celebrated the Republic Day with the school students, staff, and locals at Karmarha School in LoC Poonch. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Headmaster Mohd Khursheed said, "As per tradition, 77th Republic Day was celebrated here. This function was organised in collaboration with the Sarla Battalion. Our school is located right on the extreme border, and the children and the local people celebrated this day with great enthusiasm and joy... The battalion always helps us with our programs from time to time..."

Grand Parade Marks 77th Republic Day in Delhi

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday at Kartavya Path, showcasing the country's military prowess and cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained his tradition of walking along the parade route, greeting spectators. At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)