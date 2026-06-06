A Reddit user has sparked discussion online after revealing a powerful mindset shift that he says completely changed the way he handles interviews. His advice is surprisingly simple: stop thinking of the people across the table as "interviewers."

A Reddit user has sparked discussion online after revealing a powerful mindset shift that he says completely changed the way he handles interviews. His advice is surprisingly simple: stop thinking of the people across the table as “interviewers.” The tip, shared on Reddit's r/interviews forum, quickly resonated with jobseekers who often struggle with anxiety and self-doubt during high-stakes hiring conversations. Drawing from years of interview experience, including meetings with senior executives, the candidate explained how changing his perspective helped him appear more confident, authentic and composed.

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In a post titled, "My most valuable interview tip: stop talking to them like 'interviewers'," he argued that the label itself can create unnecessary pressure. Rather than viewing interviewers as people scrutinising every word and gesture, he began imagining them as individuals who were simply curious about his professional journey, skills and experiences.

That subtle change, he said, dramatically transformed the tone of his interactions. Instead of obsessing over delivering the "perfect" answer, he focused on having a meaningful conversation about his work, achievements and expertise.

"When I think 'interviewer,' I feel evaluated," he wrote, explaining that the mindset often left him overly conscious of every response. By contrast, approaching the discussion as a genuine exchange allowed him to communicate more naturally and with far less anxiety.

The candidate stressed that the strategy is not about taking interviews lightly or ignoring the importance of the opportunity. Rather, it involves replacing a performance-driven mindset with a conversation-driven one. According to him, the shift made his responses feel more authentic, improved the flow of discussions and helped him articulate his strengths more effectively.

The post struck a chord with many Reddit users, prompting a wave of responses from fellow jobseekers and hiring professionals alike.

Several commenters said they had experienced similar results whenever they approached interviews as normal conversations instead of intimidating evaluations. They noted that focusing on discussing their real-world experiences reduced overthinking and helped them avoid stumbling over answers.

Interestingly, some users who regularly conduct interviews also endorsed the advice. They explained that their goal is often to create a relaxed environment where candidates can reveal their true personalities and capabilities, rather than deliver rehearsed and overly polished responses.