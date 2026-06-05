A successful IT professional earning Rs 34 lakh annually has sparked a conversation about financial security, job uncertainty and the growing anxiety shadowing even high-income earners.

A successful IT professional earning Rs 34 lakh annually has sparked a conversation about financial security, job uncertainty and the growing anxiety shadowing even high-income earners. Pune-based entrepreneur Vanesh Mali shared details of a recent interaction with the employee on X. Despite enjoying a stable income, timely salary payments and having no EMI burden, the man admitted he was far from content.

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"Yesterday I met someone who is earning Rs 34 LPA in his IT job. Salary gets credited on time. No EMI. Still he is not happy," Mali wrote.

According to Mali, the employee's biggest concern was the possibility of losing his job. As a father of two children, he feared that a sudden layoff could leave him struggling to manage their education expenses and household responsibilities.

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The post quickly gained traction online, triggering responses from users who offered advice, shared personal experiences and reflected on the uncertainty that continues to loom over the technology sector.

Many users argued that financial preparedness remains the strongest defense against unexpected setbacks. Others stated that investments, emergency savings and diversified income streams can significantly reduce dependence on a single paycheck and provide greater financial stability during difficult times.

"No point in being afraid of this situation. I have been through this when my startup shut down, and I didn't have a job, but I got through that phase by focusing on learning, attending interviews and eventually cracking one. Since then, I have never been afraid. Tough times make you tougher," one person wrote.

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Another commented, "I believe if he's not into EMI Trap he already have good savings, emergency funds ready, investments plans. I don't think he should be stressed out specially considering the current situation. We're in a bad phase but the industry is too wast to fail, and if it's collapse the entire economy will collapse too."

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