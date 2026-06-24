BJP's Anurag Thakur slammed the AAP govt over a viral video of CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding a CBI probe. Mann dismissed the video as a fake political conspiracy, while police arrested two individuals for allegedly creating a fake forensic report.

Thakur Hits Out at AAP, Demands CBI Probe

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the controversy surrounding a purported viral video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru photographs by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming that the people of Punjab are ready to remove the state government from power in the coming months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Thakur questioned the handling of the matter and demanded a more credible probe into the controversy. "An investigation has already been conducted...you must have witnessed the conduct from Lok Sabha to the Assembly...why doesn't a sitting judge or the CBI investigate it...this is what the Aam Aadmi Party has demonstrated. After looting crores of rupees in Delhi, they continued to rule from jail...and now, despite creating such a dire situation in Punjab, they remain in power. The public is fully prepared to oust this government after 8 months," Thakur said.

The BJP leader also asserted that Punjab was looking towards the BJP as an alternative to the ruling AAP government. "Punjab is looking towards the BJP. Punjab wants freedom from drugs, anarchy, gangsters and wants to move on the path of development. There is only one option, the BJP which takes every decision in the interest of Punjab," he added.

CM Mann Calls Video a Fabricated Conspiracy

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed the allegations linked to the viral video and claimed that the footage was fabricated as part of a political conspiracy to malign his image. In a video message shared on X, Mann alleged that the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had joined hands to defame him through "dirty politics." He maintained that the viral clip was fake and said forensic examinations commissioned by his government had supported that claim.

Arrests Made Over Fake Forensic Report

The controversy intensified after Gurugram Police arrested two individuals accused of allegedly fabricating a forensic report related to the viral video. According to police, the accused allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for preparing the report. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. (ANI)