Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 10th Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting on June 26. He will also release a 'vision document 2026-2029' for narcotics control, reinforcing the government's 'zero tolerance policy'.

High-Level Meeting on Narcotics Control

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) on June 26 and release "vision document 2026-2029" for narcotics control.

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Being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the meeting will bring together key stakeholders from 44 Central Ministries and Departments, along with 108 representatives from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in a hybrid mode.

The meeting will provide a platform for a comprehensive review and assessment of the collective efforts undertaken by all concerned stakeholders in combating the drug menace in the country. The deliberations will enable the participating states, departments and agencies to move forward with renewed vigour and commitment towards achieving the goal of effective narcotics control.

While underscoring the need for a whole-of-government approach to effectively combating the drug menace in the country, the high-level meeting will deliberate on key issues relating to effectively combating drug trafficking and drug abuse across the country over the next three years. This meeting is expected to reinforce the government's 'zero tolerance policy' against drug trafficking in the country, as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029)

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister will release the "Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029)".

"Prepared through wide-ranging consultations with concerned Central government departments, drug law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, the vision document will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction aspects of the drug menace," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

"The roadmap, which envisages a network-centric enforcement approach, also includes the actions to be taken to meet the challenges of synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, keeping youth away from drugs, expanding the reach of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users, among other measures in a coordinated and sustained manner over the next three years," said the MHA.

This document clearly defines responsibilities, timelines and measurable targets for all stakeholders while integrating enforcement, demand reduction, rehabilitation, public awareness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination, it further said. "This vision document will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening across the country to curb the menace of drugs."

Other Key Initiatives

Shah will also release the NCB Annual Report- 2025 and inaugurate the newly built NCB Zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati.

Under the drug disposal fortnight campaign, a special drive to destroy narcotics will also be run. During the fortnight, approximately 2,09,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 6,000 crore are expected to be destroyed across India, in accordance with the law, by various Central and State law-enforcement agencies. (ANI)