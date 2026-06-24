The Lucknow Development Authority sealed the ALLEN coaching centre in Gomti Nagar for serious safety violations during an inspection drive initiated after a fatal fire incident in Aliganj. Students were safely evacuated from the premises.

After the tragic fire incident in Aliganj, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) launched an intensive inspection drive against the city's coaching institutes on Wednesday. As part of this initiative, an LDA team inspected various coaching centres located in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar.

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ALLEN Centre Sealed for Safety Lapses

During the inspection, several deficiencies were found at the ALLEN coaching centre in Viraj Khand. LDA officials evacuated students from the premises to inspect safety standards and building arrangements. As per the officials, the team did not find adequate safety measures in place to handle fires or other emergencies. Officials stated that the institute's preparedness regarding student safety in the event of an accident was unsatisfactory. Citing serious negligence, the LDA sealed the ALLEN coaching centre.

Inspections of safety arrangements at coaching institutes across the city have intensified following the Aliganj fire incident, and action is being taken against those violating regulations. Devansh Trivedi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), LDA, after sealing a coaching centre, said that the sealing process has been carried out to ensure the safety of people. All the students studying there have been informed of the procedure and were safely evacuated before the sealing. "The sealing process has been carried out. The building owner has been summoned, and coordination has also been done with the operators. All students have been properly informed about the situation and have been peacefully evacuated. The premises have now been sealed. We also found that the firemen or fire safety team here were not adequately trained. Because of this, had any incident such as arson or another emergency occurred, their own staff would not have been able to respond effectively," he said.

City-Wide Inspections Intensify

Meanwhile, Education Department official Shaila Nushrat Qidwai also inspected the Aakash coaching centre in Gomti Nagar. She meticulously examined the institute's documents, operational permits, and other essential records. Officials have made it clear that there will be no compromise on student safety and that strict action will continue against institutions failing to comply with regulations.

Background: The Aliganj Fire Tragedy

This comes after the fire had broken out in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on June 22, which housed a gaming and animation studio. Among the 15 people who lost their lives in the blaze were students, trainees, and staff members working at the studio. (ANI)