A Pune-based entrepreneur has warned of a “silent health pandemic” after sharing a viral photo of muddy water allegedly supplied by tankers to his residential society. Despite residents paying lakhs annually, the poor water quality raises concerns about widespread health issues, a problem echoed by other social media users across the city.

A Pune-based entrepreneur has warned of a “silent health pandemic” awaiting the city after sharing a photo of muddy water allegedly supplied to his residential society by tankers. The picture of a container full of murky brown water was shared on X by Vineeth K. He stated in the caption that even though locals paid about Rs 70 lakh a year for water tankers, the water's quality was still problematic.

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“This is water from our society this week. No added preservatives, that’s exactly the colour of water delivered by tankers,” Vineeth said in his post.

Vineeth was concerned that the problem would have far-reaching health effects, particularly if identical water is utilised in restaurants and roadside cafes around the city in addition to residential complexes.

In Pune, a secret health epidemic is imminent. Health issues, skin conditions, and water-borne illnesses would quickly follow when this kind of water is used for drinking and household tasks, he said. He described the scenario as "pathetic" and voiced his annoyance at locals spending between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore for apartments but still having to deal with subpar basic services like clean water.

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Internet Reacts

Several social media users responded to his message, with some claiming that the incident mirrored a larger issue impacting other areas of Pune.

A Pune resident stated that while the cost of living in the city had grown over time, the condition of living had worsened, and tanker water had become a necessity in many neighbourhoods. He further claimed that numerous residential complexes in recently created periphery, such as Sus, relied only on tanker water, with the majority of houses using RO systems.

Long-term solutions to the situation were proposed by others. One user argued that rainwater collection is a long-term answer, while another suggested that big cities should switch to desalinated water to deal with the growing scarcity of water.

By gathering and storing rainwater for home usage and groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting may lessen reliance on tanker water. Additionally, it is viewed as a sustainable approach to increase water supply in quickly expanding metropolitan regions that frequently experience shortages.