A viral video from Pune shows a man with a large build physically pushing a badly parked small SUV to create more space on the road. The video, captioned "When the gym finally pays off," has amused social media users, who have reacted with jokes and admiration for this unusual display of strength.

Social media users are amused and amazed by a video from Pune that shows a man with a large build solving a parking issue in a way that few would ever consider trying. What had begun as a light-hearted conversation on the side of the road swiftly evolved into a moment that had people repeatedly watching the video. The video, which was posted on Instagram by user karma____believer_, has gained popularity due to its peculiar blend of lousy parking, gym strength, and well-timed humour. By the conclusion of the video, a lot of viewers appeared to be less worried about the car and more curious about whether years of exercise might truly be useful in this way.

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In the footage, a small SUV is seen parked on a Pune residential street adorned with trees. A section of the car seems to be protruding into the road, even though the majority of it is on the pavement.

A man then points this out to the owner. “Bhai yaar, gaadi raste pe reh gayi bhai!” The owner responds with a brief question. “Kya karne ka?” The other man immediately replies, “Karo na kuch!” What follows is the part that has made the clip go viral.

Dressed casually in a sweatshirt, shorts, sliders and sunglasses, the man places his bag on the roof of the mini SUV. He then leans against the vehicle, grips it firmly with both hands and pushes it further onto the pavement. The video implies that the car adjusts sufficiently to make more room on the road.

Once the work is completed, he takes a step back and smiles broadly at the camera, clearly enjoying the experience. To add to the hilarity, the video's caption says, "POV: When the gym finally pays off".

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The caption shared with the post says, "Not scripted at all .. Tag someone who can do it let's see,.."

How Did Social Media React?

The comments section quickly filled up with jokes, admiration and plenty of disbelief. Many viewers joked that this was perhaps the most practical use of gym strength they had ever seen.

One person commented, "Now that is fireeee."

"Just a casual warm-up before the workout" was another statement.

Some individuals concentrated on the actual parking incident.One viewer joked, "When you have better strength but poor parking skills."

Others compared the man to a superhero.

"I know this guy, he was in the Avengers didn't recognise him without the green skin," one comment read.

Whether it was strength, leverage or simply a perfectly captured internet moment, the clip has clearly struck a chord online. After all, most people fix a parking mistake by getting back behind the wheel. This man appeared to have a different idea.