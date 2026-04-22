A viral Reddit post has ignited a debate on Gurugram's rental market, criticizing how landlords label basic flats as 'ultra-luxury'. The post highlights a 1BHK listing in Sector 43 with an exorbitant rent for standard amenities, sparking a wider social media discussion.

A social media post on Gurugram rental houses' realities has gone viral. A Reddit poster complained about the price of a one-bedroom flat, which may range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in some places. The post "Gurgaon rentals have officially lost the plot" has sparked a new discussion over how "luxury" is being applied to ordinary residences.

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The user referenced a freshly discovered property listing. "Just saw a listing calling a 1BHK in Sector 43 "ULTRA-LUXURY"... and I had to double check if I accidentally opened a parody page," the user wrote. The user criticised the branding, claiming that "luxury interiors" is nothing more than a simple modular kitchen. In contrast, a "spacious balcony" is just a typical builder's balcony.

Writing about "air conditioning", they noted that that's not a feature, that's survival in Gurugram. And the "park facing" feature is fine, but is shouldn't add Rs 20,000 to the rent.

Take A Look At Viral Post

"At this point, landlords are just stacking adjectives like it's a resume: Ultra. Premium. Luxury. Exclusive. Elite," the user noted. “Meanwhile, it's the same layout, same tiles, same ceiling lights you'll find in half the city.”

How Did Social Media React?

The post attracted a lot of attention and struck a chord with many people. "Gurugram's rental yields are already showing signs of a bubble. It's unrealistic to charge such high rents for a property like this," one user wrote.

"For a lovely one-bedroom flat in VILE PARLE, I wasn't even paying that much. Since there is no possibility that anyone would genuinely pay for this, the broker is really simply attempting to highball and is anticipating lengthy discussions. "Right?" enquired a different user.

A third user said, "The broker/land mafia is making every effort to artificially inflate the estate market prices."