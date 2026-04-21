A school's kindergarten fee of ₹2.25 lakh went viral after being posted online by a software engineer, sparking a widespread debate among social media users. The post highlighted the fee structure, igniting a larger discussion about the escalating cost of early education in India and its affordability for middle-class families.

A school's yearly charge of ₹2.25 lakh for kindergarten students went viral online, shocking social media users and igniting a larger discussion about the growing expense of early education in India. A software engineer called Sakshi posted the pricing breakdown on X (previously Twitter), and it soon acquired popularity. Many people questioned how such high fees are appropriate for pre-primary education.

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Software engineer Sakshi highlighted the ridiculousness of the school price amount by sharing the breakdown with the comment, “2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle.” Many people responded favourably to the message, expressing shock and annoyance at what they saw to be the growing commodification of education.

The cost breakdown for the academic year 2026–2027 at an unidentified school was included in Sakshi's photo. Parents were charged ₹15,000 for entry and ₹33,000 for non-refundable caution money. It also charged ₹2.25 lakh as tuition fee, library fee and gymkhana fee combined.

A Look At Viral Post

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The school included a disclaimer at the bottom, stating that the price did not cover the cost of school shoes, socks, or cafeteria meals.

How Did Netizens React?

On X, the post has received about 500,000 views after becoming viral. While some said that greater facilities and exposure to the world are provided by premium schools, others claimed that these costs made high-quality education more unaffordable for middle-class families, raising issues about inequality and affordability from the outset of a child's educational journey.

“This is clearly going out of control. What is govt doing? Why no regulations to control this fee hike?” asked one X user.

Some said that expensive fee is the cost of getting a private-school education in India.

“Pure capitalism at play here. Let parents send their kids to govt schools for free... But no, if we do that, what will our apartment society think of us...we shall not allow ourselves to be looked at differently by other snob parents,” a user said on X.