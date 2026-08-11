Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari defended the state government's handling of student protests over alleged lathi-charge, accusing the BJP of trying to "hijack" the movement and asserting that the government supports peaceful protests.

Ansari Accuses BJP of 'Hijacking' Movement

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday defended the state government's handling of student protests over the alleged lathi-charge, accusing the BJP of trying to "hijack" the students' movement and asserting that the government supports peaceful protests.

Speaking about the protests, Ansari said, "We have clearly stated that we support peaceful movements. However, the way the BJP tried to hijack the students' movement yesterday is not right. They sent troublemakers into the movement to crush it."

Targeting the BJP over its call for a shutdown, the Jharkhand minister said, "They should be ashamed of using children as a shield. Who are you to interfere in the students' movement? Who called you? Today you called for a bandh (shutdown)--why? Who are you to declare a shutdown? The entire market is open. They put up bamboo barricades, and we are removing them."

He further said, "Today I want to ask, if the youth managed to reach inside the Legislative Assembly, what does that signify? It was our silent consent; we did not want the youth to be shot at or injured and left crying. If it were a BJP government, how many bodies of young people would have been lying here today? With what face do they talk?"

Highlighting the government's response to the students' demands, Ansari said, "Today, it is the students' demand, and we are supporting them. We want their demands to be met, and we have already fulfilled 95 per cent of them."

Minister Meets Injured Students

Ansari said, "Last night, I went to see the injured students myself without any security. This is my empathy for the youth and my love for them. I did not have a single bodyguard; I drove there alone. I met every student, called the doctors and ensured they were present there."

He added, "A couple of students said they were feeling unwell; we took immediate action, and now all of them are doing better. Our police force has also suffered injuries on a large scale, and we are treating them as well."

Earlier in the day, Ansari reached Sadar Hospital in Ranchi and met student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and other youths who were admitted to the hospital following a day-long protest outside the State Assembly on Monday.

Protests and BJP's Shutdown Call

The students have been observing a hunger strike for the ninth consecutive day as part of their ongoing agitation and have been demanding that the state government address their concerns.

The minister's visit came a day after a large number of students gathered outside the Assembly as part of their protest. Several protesters were admitted to Sadar Hospital following the demonstration.

Meanwhile, BJP workers blocked Ratu Road in Ranchi during the state-wide Jharkhand Bandh on Tuesday amid the ongoing JPSC-JSSC protest in the state. Later, the Jharkhand Police intervened to stop the BJP workers from blocking the road.

The BJP's call for a shutdown follows Monday's massive protest by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, which ended with a night of alleged police brutality and a heavy lathi charge between students and security forces near the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)