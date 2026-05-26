Clashes between BJYM and NSUI workers broke out in Ranchi during protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The agitation is part of NSUI's nationwide stir. Rahul Gandhi blamed an 'RSS-BJP nexus' and demanded the education minister's resignation.

Clashes erupted between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers during a protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case outside the BJP office in Ranchi on Tuesday.

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NSUI's Nationwide Protests

This comes at a time when Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged protests in several parts of the country as part of their nationwide 'Mashaal March' agitation over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Earlier, NSUI had launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over the alleged NEET paper leak issue, accusing it of failing to prevent repeated examination irregularities and alleging that the government was "fooling the people of the country."

NSUI President Attacks Government

Addressing the media persons during a protest in Telangana, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar alleged that the government had been unable to curb the paper leak incidents, claiming that widespread anger among students reflected dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment.

Rahul Gandhi Blames 'RSS-BJP Nexus'

On Monday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over exam paper leaks, alleging that a "nexus" between the RSS, BJP and university appointees has "destroyed India's education system."

In an Instagram reel addressed to Gen-Z students, Gandhi said, "Papers have been leaked 80 times, and the futures of 2 crore young people have been ruined. If the government cannot protect you, the Opposition will." He accused the government of enabling corruption in higher education.

"This is a nexus between the RSS, the BJP, and their appointees - the Vice Chancellors and professors placed in our universities. It is a money-making nexus, and it has destroyed India's education system," Gandhi said.

Calls for Education Minister's Resignation

Targeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he added, "Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Education Minister, says he has nothing to do with this. The Prime Minister should issue an immediate order for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; he should be sacked, and those who are guilty must be caught and imprisoned."

NSUI Demands Probe

The NSUI has demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an impartial probe into the allegations, and the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the matter.

NEET-UG 2026 Controversy

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate over the NEET-UG 2026 examination after NTA officials informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee that the paper was not leaked in full and that only certain questions had surfaced before the exam, as per the sources.

Political tensions continue over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, which led to the cancellation of the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures mandated by the Union Education Ministry.