BJP MP Khagen Murmu stated holding centres are the designated place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, a BJP manifesto promise. He said many have been deported, and fencing work along the Bengal border is underway.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu on Tuesday said the gathering of alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at the Hakimpur border holding centres is the only place for infiltrators, adding that many have been deported, while others are being traced. He said fencing work along the Bengal border is underway and stressed that the party will not interfere in the Central government's functioning.

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Speaking to ANI, Murmu said that holding centres are the designated place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, adding that such provisions were part of the party's election promises. He said, "Holding centres are the only place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. It was said in the BJP's manifesto as well that there is no place in India for infiltrators...some have fled, some have been deported, and some are still hiding. We will find them all. They all will be kept in holding centres, and then the government will decide its course...party and govt are not the same."

Murmu further stated that the party and the government function separately, asserting that, unlike the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP would not interfere in administrative decisions. "TMC, BJP would not come in the way of government works. Central government's priority is to ensure safety and security of the country, that is why the fencing work along the Bengal borders is going on, which was stalled for the past 15 years," he said.

'Previous govt gave asylum for vote banks'

Further, in reference to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants gathering near the Hakimpur border, BJP MLA Bishal Lama accused the previous state government of enabling infiltration for political gains. "The previous government had given asylum to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas as they were their vote banks. Now they know the cost of entering a country without proper documents. Many whose names were deleted in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are now fleeing or being deported...random checking will bring out many more like this that the previous govt had given shelter to...earlier, TMC used to rig elections, loot votes, the public hardly got to cast their votes on their own terms," he told ANI.

State directive on holding centres

This comes after the West Bengal government has directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation. The directive, issued on May 23, 2026, instructs authorities to act as per the MHA framework on deportation and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in India. (ANI)