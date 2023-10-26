Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral post: Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart, but receives this instead

    A man claimed that he received a Thomson TV instead of the Sony TV he ordered, which was worth Rs 1 lakh. The user named Aryan shared his ordeal on X, where it gained widespread attention. 

    Viral post Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart but receives this instead gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Online product delivery is known to be prone to errors and misplacements. The majority of the time, customers end up getting something different from what they bought. In a similar instance, a man claimed that he received a Thomson TV instead of the Sony TV he ordered, which was worth Rs 1 lakh. The user named Aryan shared his ordeal on X, where it gained widespread attention. 

    Notably, he was looking forward to purchasing a Sony TV during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale so that he could watch the current ICC Men's ODI World Cup on a large screen. When the TV turned out to be a cheap model from a different brand, he was taken aback. 

    In a thread, he wrote, ''I had purchased a Sony tv from @Flipkart on 7th Oct, delivered on 10th Oct and sony installation guy came on 11th Oct, he unboxed the tv himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box too with no accessories like stand, remote, etc.''

    Along with sharing images of the unpacking, he also mentioned that he addressed the problem with Flipkart's customer service right away, but even after two weeks, it was still unresolved.

    ''I raised this issue instantly with Flipkart customer care and they asked me to upload images of the tv, I have uploaded images as instructed, still, they asked me two or three times to upload images and I have uploaded as asked,'' he wrote. 

    However, even after uploading the images multiple times as requested, the company hasn't processed his return request. 

    Flipkart responded to the man's viral post saying, ''Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here.''
     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon