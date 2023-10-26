Viral post: Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart, but receives this instead

A man claimed that he received a Thomson TV instead of the Sony TV he ordered, which was worth Rs 1 lakh. The user named Aryan shared his ordeal on X, where it gained widespread attention.

Online product delivery is known to be prone to errors and misplacements. The majority of the time, customers end up getting something different from what they bought. In a similar instance, a man claimed that he received a Thomson TV instead of the Sony TV he ordered, which was worth Rs 1 lakh. The user named Aryan shared his ordeal on X, where it gained widespread attention.

Notably, he was looking forward to purchasing a Sony TV during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale so that he could watch the current ICC Men's ODI World Cup on a large screen. When the TV turned out to be a cheap model from a different brand, he was taken aback.

In a thread, he wrote, ''I had purchased a Sony tv from @Flipkart on 7th Oct, delivered on 10th Oct and sony installation guy came on 11th Oct, he unboxed the tv himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box too with no accessories like stand, remote, etc.''

Along with sharing images of the unpacking, he also mentioned that he addressed the problem with Flipkart's customer service right away, but even after two weeks, it was still unresolved.

''I raised this issue instantly with Flipkart customer care and they asked me to upload images of the tv, I have uploaded images as instructed, still, they asked me two or three times to upload images and I have uploaded as asked,'' he wrote.

However, even after uploading the images multiple times as requested, the company hasn't processed his return request.

Flipkart responded to the man's viral post saying, ''Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here.''

