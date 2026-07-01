PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi mourned the passing of Vijaya Mehta, 91, a pioneer of Marathi theatre. Gandhi noted her 'indelible mark' on India's artistic landscape, while Modi remembered her as a 'towering' personality of culture and cinema.

Political Leaders Pay Tribute Previously in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to Mehta, who passed away at her residence at the age of 91. Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Mehta as a "towering" personality of Indian culture and cinema. He also praised her contribution to modern Marathi theatre and her lifelong commitment to artistic excellence. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Vijaya Mehta Ji. She will be remembered as one of the towering personalities of culture and cinema. A pioneer of modern Marathi theatre, she was known for her creativity and commitment to artistic excellence. Her work inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers. My thoughts are with her family, admirers and the entire artistic fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." A Luminary of Indian Theatre and Cinema Fondly known as "Bai", Vijaya Mehta was a pioneering director, actor and producer who played a major role in shaping modern Indian theatre. She was one of the founding members of Mumbai's 'Rangayan' theatre group along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo.Her six-decade career included co-founding the experimental group Rangayan, staging landmark plays like Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha, and directing acclaimed films such as Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. Early Life and Accolades Born as Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, she trained under Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Her honours include the Padma Shri in 1986, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975, the Tagore Ratna in 2012, and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Contributions to Parallel Cinema Beyond theatre, Vijaya Mehta carved a distinct place for herself in Indian parallel cinema with memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Kalyug and Party, earning critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayals. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the passing of renowned theatre director, actor, and filmmaker Vijaya Mehta, stating that her work has left an "indelible mark" on India's artistic landscape. In a post on social media platform X, the Congress leader highlighted Mehta's pioneering role in the evolution of Marathi theatre and Indian cinema. "Saddened by the passing of renowned theatre director, actor and filmmaker Vijaya Mehta ji. Her pioneering contribution to Marathi theatre and Indian cinema inspired generations of artists and left an indelible mark on India's artistic landscape. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, students and admirers, in this hour of grief," Gandhi wrote.Previously in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to Mehta, who passed away at her residence at the age of 91. Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Mehta as a "towering" personality of Indian culture and cinema. He also praised her contribution to modern Marathi theatre and her lifelong commitment to artistic excellence. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Vijaya Mehta Ji. She will be remembered as one of the towering personalities of culture and cinema. A pioneer of modern Marathi theatre, she was known for her creativity and commitment to artistic excellence. Her work inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers. My thoughts are with her family, admirers and the entire artistic fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."Fondly known as "Bai", Vijaya Mehta was a pioneering director, actor and producer who played a major role in shaping modern Indian theatre. She was one of the founding members of Mumbai's 'Rangayan' theatre group along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo.Her six-decade career included co-founding the experimental group Rangayan, staging landmark plays like Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha, and directing acclaimed films such as Rao Saheb and Pestonjee.Born as Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, she trained under Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Her honours include the Padma Shri in 1986, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975, the Tagore Ratna in 2012, and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.Beyond theatre, Vijaya Mehta carved a distinct place for herself in Indian parallel cinema with memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Kalyug and Party, earning critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayals. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source