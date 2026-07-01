Senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar announced they will join actor Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on July 2, citing a desire to continue their public service on a new platform.

Major Political Shift as Former AIADMK Ministers Join TVK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): Senior AIADMK leaders and former Tamil Nadu Ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar announced that they will be joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on July 2, marking a significant political development in the state's evolving political landscape.

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In separate statements issued to the media, both leaders confirmed their decision to align with TVK and continue their public life under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. They said the move has been made with the intent of strengthening their commitment to public service and working more closely with the people under a new political platform.

Leaders Cite Decades of Public Service

C Vijayabaskar, who has previously served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister, highlighted his long public career spanning over 35 years. He recalled his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that he had worked with full dedication to ensure effective public health management and safeguard citizens during the crisis period. He said his decision to join TVK comes after careful consideration of his future role in public life.

Similarly, former Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, who has been active in public life for over 43 years, also confirmed his induction into the party. He said that during his ministerial tenure, he worked extensively to strengthen and improve the Transport Department and described the five years of his service as a "golden era" for the department. He further highlighted his continued engagement with the people of Karur, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was actively involved in relief and support measures.

Induction Ceremony and Future Outlook

Both leaders expressed confidence in the leadership of Joseph Vijay and stated that their association with TVK would help them contribute more effectively to public welfare and development initiatives in Tamil Nadu.

The formal induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 2 at 9 am at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Mahabalipuram. According to the leaders, the event is expected to be attended by party functionaries and media representatives, who have been invited to cover the occasion.

With this development, TVK is expected to witness a notable political boost as experienced leaders from a major regional party join its ranks ahead of its next phase of organisational expansion. (ANI)