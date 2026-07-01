Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomed the JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' and conveyed her government's support. She termed the proposal a transformative reform that will strengthen democratic governance, continuity, and administrative efficiency.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday warmly recieved the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election', led by BJP leader and Committee Chairperson PP Chaudhary, at the Delhi Secretariat during their study visit on the proposed electoral reform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Delhi government supports initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and improving governance. Describing 'One Nation, One Election' as a transformative reform, she said the proposal would strengthen democratic governance through greater continuity, administrative efficiency and optimal use of public resources. "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta welcomed the Hon'ble Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, led by PP Chaudhary, at the Delhi Secretariat during their study visit on One Nation, One Election. A transformative reform, One Nation, One Election, will strengthen democratic governance through greater continuity, administrative efficiency and optimal use of public resources. The Delhi Government supports every initiative that advances good governance and strengthens India's democratic institutions," the CMO said.

JPC Chair Links Reform to 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier in May, speaking to ANI during the committee's meetings in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, PP Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of conducting simultaneous elections is linked to the goal of building a "Viksit Bharat". "See, regarding the 'One Nation, One Election' meetings held over the last three days in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, the vision of Prime Minister Modi to hold Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections simultaneously is aimed at building a Viksit Bharat," he said, adding that frequent elections disrupt several sectors, including education, healthcare, governance and industrial production. "The goal is to ensure that children's education is conducted properly without disruption, that there is no disruption in the medical and health systems, no disruption in production, and no disruption in governance," he said.

Economic and Historical Context

Highlighting the economic aspect, Chaudhary claimed that holding simultaneous elections could save more than Rs 7 lakh crore for the country's economy. He further said that simultaneous elections were the norm in India until 1967, after which Assembly dissolutions and imposition of President's Rule under Congress governments led to the separation of Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls. (ANI)