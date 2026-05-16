IIT BHU student Abhinandan Gaikwad shared a heartwarming video of him surprising his father with a new phone. The gesture was a way to thank his father for years of silent sacrifices and for always fulfilling his wishes without hesitation. The viral video touched many hearts online, celebrating the beautiful father-son bond.

In a heartwarming full-circle event that honoured years of silent sacrifices and unwavering support, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student warmed hearts online by surprised his father with a brand-new phone. IIT BHU, Varanasi student Abhinandan Gaikwad posted the heartwarming video on his Instagram account, capturing the man's genuine amazement at granting a modest request for someone who, in his words, has never once rejected his own aspirations.

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In the video, Abhinandan was initially shown entering a cellphone store, attentively perusing various phones and examining their features before deciding which to purchase. After that, the video cut to a far more poignant scene at home.

Abhinandan approached and put a brown shopping bag in front of his father, who was sitting idly in front of him, oblivious to what was about to happen. With a little perplexed expression, the father carefully removed the beautifully wrapped gift box and started opening it. His face relaxed into a broad, sincere smile as soon as he recognised it was a brand-new phone. His joy only appeared to increase as he gently opened the gadget. He glanced up at his kid, still grinning, and they had a touching conversation that said louder than words could.

Abhinandan explained the motivation for the gift, recalling how his father had consistently granted his requests without hesitation, even under trying financial circumstances.

He stated in the caption that he requested his father for a phone "without a second thought" following his Class 10 board results in 2021. He later requested an iPhone 14 during his first year of college, and his father once more fulfilled his request. Reflecting on the gesture, he wrote, “He never said no to my wishes, even when I knew it wasn’t easy for him. Now it’s my turn The man who gave me everything deserves the world.”

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Social Media Reacts

Many people were moved by the father-son connection when the touching video went popular on social media.

Many others expressed their admiration for Abhinandan's kind deed in the comments area, calling it a proud moment and commending him for giving back to his father in such a significant way.

Many described the film as a healthy reminder of how the tiniest gestures held the deepest feelings, while others said it brought back memories of their own parents' sacrifices.

For a number of observers, it was more than simply the phone—it was the silent delight of witnessing a parent at last get something from the child they had been providing for nonstop.