Former tennis star and BJP leader Leander Paes voiced his confidence in PM Modi's leadership to handle the ongoing fuel price issues, following a Rs 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices by the Centre across the country.

Former Indian tennis player and BJP leader Leander Paes on Sunday expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid concerns over fuel-related issues, saying India would overcome the situation positively under the Prime Minister's leadership. "With the petrol issues going on, I have full faith that India will make it through in a very positive manner. The way PM Modi has led India into the fourth-largest economy, I have full faith that he will do a wonderful job," Paes told reporters.

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Centre Hikes Fuel Prices

The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi also rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)