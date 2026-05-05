A notice found in a Hyderabad taxi, detailing a driver's strict rules for passengers, has gone viral on social media. The instructions, covering everything from politeness and payment to a ban on romance, have sparked a widespread internet debate about driver-customer etiquette.

A straightforward written letter found inside a Hyderabadi taxi has spurred a larger internet discussion on appropriate behaviour between drivers and customers. Users' responses to the photograph, which was posted on social media, have been conflicting. The photo was posted by a social media user named Aman on X with the caption that Hyderabad cabs do not hesitate. It shows a detailed list of instructions written by the cab driver for passengers.

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The message states at the outset that the owner of the taxi is the driver, not the passenger. After that, it establishes fundamental manners, requesting that passengers talk courteously, show respect, and slowly close the door. Additionally, the driver makes it plain that paying for the transport does not provide passengers the right to act rudely by telling them to put their attitude in their pockets.

The memo also discusses fare-related concerns. Passengers are instructed not to pretend to be handing additional money. The admonition to refrain from saying "bhaiya" to the driver, which implies a preference for a different form of salutation, is another guideline that attracted notice.

The messaging also emphasises comfort and safety. Passengers are advised by the driver to be punctual rather than beg him to drive quickly. Additionally, it has a caution that there should be no romance in the taxi and that it is neither a private space nor an OYO. Passengers are urged to maintain composure and keep their distance.

Take A Look At Viral Notice

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How Did Social Media React?

The message swiftly gained popularity and sparked an internet discussion. "After booking they will call and negotiate," a user commented.

"He may be the owner of the cab, but we are the customers," said a different user.

However, several people backed the driver, arguing that he should be allowed to choose his own preferences. Others noted that these messages may be a reflection of drivers' growing annoyance at dealing with challenging passengers, lengthy workdays, and pricing pressure from aggregator platforms.