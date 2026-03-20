A man from Chennai has sparked an online controversy after sharing his story of being charged nearly Rs 10,000 for a simple fever at an Apollo Clinic. His viral social media post detailed the costs for consultation, tests, and medication, prompting a widespread debate.

A man from Chennai has triggered an internet controversy after posting his story of getting charged roughly Rs 10,000 for treating a slight illness. His post has prompted many to question the growing expense of healthcare, particularly at private clinics. According to him, what began as a routine visit for a fever and cold escalated into a costly bill that included consultation, testing, and medication.

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In his post, the individual stated that he went to an Apollo Clinic for a simple check-up. However, the final price came to almost Rs 9,900. He added, "Just a basic fever; went to @ApolloClinics for consultation. The whole bill amounts to 9000 rupees. Blood tests, swabs, etc., etc. Plus, pills cost 900 rupees. Definitely not worth it."

The post on X rapidly gained traction and received lakhs of views. Many people began to express their thoughts on the expense of treatment at private healthcare facilities.

Check Out Viral Post

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Apollo Clinic Reacts to Post

Apollo Clinics also responded to the post and asked for more details. They wrote, “Thank you for the feedback. Please let us know the clinic location and share your contact details so our team can assist you at the earliest."

How Did Social Media React?

The post received mixed comments from people. Some thought the fees were excessive for a trivial ailment, while others argued patients should anticipate higher prices at private clinics.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, expressed his opinion, saying, "For a simple fever, I do not see a doctor, I avoid tests/investigations, and I do not take antibiotics or even paracetamol. I must have saved lakhs of rupees over the last thirty years."

Another user remarked, "Many people attend government hospitals for mild fevers and receive free treatment. "Why do people avoid government hospitals?"

Some also pointed out that patients have a choice in where they seek therapy. A commenter asked, "Why would you go to Apollo Clinic for a simple fever?" Also, did they compel you to take the numerous tests? You had a choice. You may have sought a second opinion from a local family physician."

"These healthcare clinics are designed to get you into their system for extortion. "They're not there to cure you, but to transfer you from the clinic to the hospital," another commented.