The Indian Army and Bharti Airtel have partnered to expand mobile connectivity in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng district. The MoU aims to bridge the digital divide, boost development, and enhance security in the strategic border region.

In a significant step towards nation-building through Military-Civil Integration, the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand communication infrastructure and establish mobile connectivity in remote areas of Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, the release said.

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Boosting Development and Bridging the Digital Divide

The initiative aims to bring reliable mobile connectivity to communities that have remained disconnected for over a decade, addressing a critical developmental need in one of the country's strategically important frontier regions.

By bridging the digital divide, the project will facilitate greater access to government services, digital education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and communication facilities, thereby improving the quality of life for local residents. Enhanced connectivity is also expected to promote tourism and create new opportunities for economic growth and socio-economic development across the region.

Enhancing Security and Operational Effectiveness

Improved communication infrastructure will strengthen integration of remote border communities with the national mainstream and contribute to the Government's vision of inclusive development. From a security perspective, the upgraded network infrastructure will support the operational effectiveness of Indian Army troops deployed in forward areas by enabling improved communication capabilities and enhancing logistical coordination.

A Partnership for Nation-Building

The initiative reflects the synergy between civil and military stakeholders in advancing both developmental and strategic objectives. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to strengthening border areas through sustainable infrastructure development and aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. (ANI)