A viral video shows a man calmly eating popcorn while a heated argument erupts among fans outside a screening of the movie "Dhurandhar: The Revenge." The man's nonchalant attitude amidst the chaos has captured social media's attention, with many users commenting on his serene detachment from the fight.

Some individuals buy popcorn before attending a movie at the cinema. However, a man ended up utilising it to see the scene happening outside a movie theatre showing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The video, shared on X by Ghar Ke Kalesh, caught a violent scene outside a screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a film starring Ranveer Singh that has drawn large crowds and particularly strong reactions from viewers.

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A group of men could be seen huddled in a movie hallway, their voices loud as they argued. Fingers were pointed, individuals talked over each other, and the stress was obvious in their body language. Some leaned in forcefully, while others attempted to react louder, resulting in a layered cacophony of overlapping voices. In the midst of it all, one man stood tall, serene, and almost entirely distant from the scene. He nonchalantly ate a full container of popcorn while watching the conflict play out only a few feet away.

He did not intervene or react noticeably, nor did he take a step back. Instead, he kept chewing, intermittently gazing from one person to the next, as if watching a movie on screen. The contrast, however, was what made the experience memorable. While the audience surrounding him became louder and more animated, he stayed still, concentrated on his popcorn, practically dismissing the entire scenario as part of the show.

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The video comes at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge is attracting enormous numbers to cinemas. The film's lengthy runtime has transformed viewing into long-haul excursions, with some attendees bringing blankets and pillows to keep comfy throughout. The hype around the film has been strong, with filled halls, lengthy lines, and heightened emotions pouring out of the screening rooms as well.

Social Media Reacts

In the comments section, viewers were quick to focus on the man's reaction, or lack thereof. "Just him and his popcorn, everything else in the theatre = background noise," one user said, aptly describing his aloof demeanour from the ruckus.

Another said, "With this height, he is also enjoying a balcony view," referring to his vantage point above the throng as he watched everything unfold.

Several others commented on how the moment was almost dramatic in nature, like a scenario in which the audience turned from the main action to an unexpected side character who ended up capturing the spotlight.