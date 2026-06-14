Punjab Minister Aman Arora lauded the huge turnout at an AAP event in Mohali, calling it a sign of strong support for CM Bhagwant Mann's government. He asserted the gathering is a precursor to a sweeping victory in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Mohali Turnout a Precursor to Poll Victory: Arora

Punjab Minister Aman Arora on Sunday hailed the significant turnout at the Mohali event held to felicitate the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mayor of Mohali, describing the public participation as an undeniable indicator of strong support for the Bhagwant Mann-led administration. The event, which saw the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was characterised by the party leadership as a barometer for the political climate in the state. Arora asserted that the scale of the gathering is a precursor to a sweeping victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections. "In Mohali, a large crowd gathered to thank the newly elected Mayor from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reflecting a strong wave of Bhagwant Mann's government. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann attended the event... The massive gathering upcoming victory for the AAP in the Punjab Assembly elections... BJP is being defeated in all kinds of elections in Punjab, so they can make themselves happy through rhetoric", he told reporters.

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The AAP leadership maintained that the public's active engagement in local governance milestones underscores a decisive shift in mandate, effectively countering opposition narratives as the state prepares for the next assembly cycle.

Kejriwal, Mann Hold Roadshow to Consolidate Support

Earlier, in a major push for political momentum, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, held a high-energy roadshow in Sohna village here on Sunday. Addressing the gathered crowd, the AAP national convener credited divine intervention for the party's rise in the state and lauded the performance of the current administration."By the grace of Wahe Guru Ji, we formed the AAP government in Punjab and got a CM like Bhagwant Mann," Arvind Kejriwal stated. Highlighting the developmental work initiated by the state government, Kejriwal emphasised the need for continuity. "Now, good work has started; these should not stop. With a huge majority, you have to make him the Chief Minister again," he urged the supporters. The roadshow saw a significant turnout as the leaders sought to consolidate support ahead of upcoming political challenges, focusing on the administration's track record over the past years. (ANI)