    Viral: Haryana bus conductor offers water to all passengers, netizens appreciate him

    Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, shared the photo on Twitter and wrote "Surendra Sharma is his name. He resides in Rohtak and works as a bus conductor for Haryana Roadways. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, he offers them water to drink."

    Haryana, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    A photo of a Haryana bus operator handing water to passengers boarding his vehicle went viral, winning the hearts of millions of people. Surendra Sharma, a Rohtak bus driver, distributes water to every passenger that takes the vehicle. He's been doing it since he started working for Haryana Roadways 12 years ago.

    Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, shared the photo on Twitter. "Surendra Sharma is his name. He resides in Rohtak and works as a bus conductor for Haryana Roadways. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, he offers them a drink of water. He has constantly followed this habit since joining the army 12 years ago," Sharan penned a letter.

    The post was published a few days ago. It has been liked over 8,000 times since then. Surendra Sharma's act moved many social media users, who offered their opinions in the comments area.

    One user expressed gratitude for the deed, saying that seeing such nice individuals in society "inspired" them. Sharma's photo is making the rounds on social media, with netizens admiring his kind act. Here's what they had to say:

