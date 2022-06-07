Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV

Delhi police arrested a 26-year-old law student who intentionally hit a biker; an attempt to murder case was also registered against him.

The Mahindra Scorpio driver accused of purposely hitting a biker with his car in New Delhi was arrested on June 6, a day after the incident. Initially, a road rage incident surfaced on the Internet, which showed a man driving a Mahindra Scorpio hitting a biker after a heated verbal argument.

Twitter user Anurag R Iyer shared the entire episode on social media. Based on this, Delhi Police started the investigation. The police personnel were successful in locating the four-wheeler. They have also asked the bikers group to submit a written complaint, following which an FIR will be registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Anuj Choudhary. He is also a final year LLB student in a private college. Anuj Choudhary was arrested by a team from the Fatehpur Beri police station, and also his vehicle was seized. The biker, whom the four-wheeler had hit, was identified as 20-years-old Shreyansh; he was returning to Delhi after a journey with his friends.

Speaking about the case Additional DCP (south) Harsh Wardhan stated that the team received a PCR call about the incident at 7.21 am on Sunday. After reaching the spot, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 was found in damaged condition, and the injured biker was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Harsh Wardhan, the victim did not produce any information as he needed treatment and went home. However, after the video went viral, the complainant was asked to record his statement.

The 45-second video shows the SUV hitting Shreyansh from behind, who skids on the road and hits the divider. As the biker wore a helmet, his life was saved with minor injuries. Watch the video.