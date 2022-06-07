Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV

    Delhi police arrested a 26-year-old law student who intentionally hit a biker; an attempt to murder case was also registered against him.

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

    The Mahindra Scorpio driver accused of purposely hitting a biker with his car in New Delhi was arrested on June 6, a day after the incident. Initially, a road rage incident surfaced on the Internet, which showed a man driving a Mahindra Scorpio hitting a biker after a heated verbal argument.

    Twitter user Anurag R Iyer shared the entire episode on social media. Based on this, Delhi Police started the investigation. The police personnel were successful in locating the four-wheeler. They have also asked the bikers group to submit a written complaint, following which an FIR will be registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

    The driver was identified as 26-year-old Anuj Choudhary. He is also a final year LLB student in a private college.  Anuj Choudhary was arrested by a team from the Fatehpur Beri police station, and also his vehicle was seized. The biker, whom the four-wheeler had hit, was identified as 20-years-old Shreyansh; he was returning to Delhi after a journey with his friends.

    ALSO READ: Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker

    Speaking about the case Additional DCP (south) Harsh Wardhan stated that the team received a PCR call about the incident at 7.21 am on Sunday. After reaching the spot, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 was found in damaged condition, and the injured biker was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

    According to Harsh Wardhan, the victim did not produce any information as he needed treatment and went home. However, after the video went viral, the complainant was asked to record his statement.

    Also Read: Man’s unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch

    The 45-second video shows the SUV hitting Shreyansh from behind, who skids on the road and hits the divider. As the biker wore a helmet, his life was saved with minor injuries. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Environment Day Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on Only One Earth theme drb

    World Environment Day: Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on ‘Only One Earth’ theme

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know - adt

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know

    Qatar condemns BJP leader nupur sharma remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds snt

    Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    Wildlife world environment day 2022 India witnesses 25 per cent decrease in tiger mortality since 2021 drb

    India witnesses 25% decrease in tiger mortality, compared to 2021

    Brutal murder of a man in Delhi Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV drb

    Brutal murder of a man in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV

    Recent Stories

    I look like SEX says Cardi B as she shows off booty in an icy blue bikini drb

    ‘I look like SEX’, says Cardi B as she shows off booty in an icy blue bikini

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week-krn

    NBA 2022: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week

    India to get a CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move snt

    India to get CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move

    Do you know Ms Marvel Kamala Khan is a huge Shah rukh khan srk fan snt

    Do you know Ms Marvel Kamala Khan is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan?

    If you can see my nipples Urfi Javed response to bra shamers is just epic drb

    'If you can see my nipples..', Urfi Javed's response to bra shamers is just epic

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon