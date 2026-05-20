A simple birthday celebration in Jharkhand featuring Maggi noodles, Fanta and a group of cheerful children has gone viral. The video showed a boy cooking Maggi on a small stove while his friends gathered around for the birthday treat. Social media users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and offers to send gifts through UPI.

A simple birthday celebration with Maggi noodles, a bottle of Fanta and a group of smiling children has touched millions of people online and become one of the internet's most heartwarming viral moments. The video showed a young boy named Suraj celebrating his birthday in a modest but joyful way somewhere in Jharkhand. Despite having no fancy decorations, expensive cake or luxury party setup, the clip managed to win hearts across social media platforms.

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Thousands of users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, while many others even offered to send money and gifts to Suraj through UPI after watching the emotional video.

Video begins with cheerful birthday announcement

The now-viral reel opened with one of Suraj’s friends excitedly introducing the celebration to viewers.

“Hello guys, aaj Suraj ka birthday hai. Woh Rs 100 ka Maggi laaya hai, aur uske saath Fanta bhi hai. Aur bohat saare bachche bhi hain. Woh party de raha hai hume,” the boy happily said in the clip.

Translated into English, the child explained that it was Suraj’s birthday, he had bought Rs 100 worth of Maggi noodles along with Fanta, and was giving a party to his friends.

The innocent excitement in the boy’s voice instantly connected with viewers online.

Children gather around tiny stove

The reel then showed Suraj smiling while preparing Maggi noodles on a small stove as several children sat nearby waiting for the birthday treat.

The setup was simple, but the happiness on the children’s faces became the highlight of the video.

There were no balloons, loud music or expensive arrangements. Instead, the clip captured a moment of friendship, sharing and pure joy.

That warmth is what made the video stand out on social media.

The reel has already received nearly three million views and continues to spread rapidly online.

Social media users shower love on Suraj

Soon after the clip went viral, users from across the country started posting birthday wishes for Suraj. Many people called the celebration “real happiness” and “the most wholesome party on the internet.”

One user wrote, “Happy Birthday Suraj Bhai. Maze karo.”

Another commented, “This is such a wholesome.”

Several people said these are the kinds of memories children remember for life.

One user wrote, “These are the moments to hold on to when you grow up. Make more memories.”

Another social media user called it a “real party,” while many others posted heart emojis and birthday wishes.

Users ask for Suraj's UPI details

Apart from wishes, many viewers also asked Suraj to share his UPI or Paytm number so they could send him birthday gifts.

One comment read, “Suraj Paytm number bhej. Gift kaise bheju tujhe?”

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday Suraj Bhai ji, zara UPI ID bhejo.”

The response further increased online engagement around the video.

Funny comments also go viral

Along with emotional messages, the comments section also saw several funny and playful reactions.

Some users joked about school birthday traditions, especially distributing toffees to teachers.

Others playfully referred to viral internet phrases and funny lines from the video.

Brands also joined the trend. One comment humorously wrote, “Fanta thike, santa dikhana jara.”

Another user jokingly asked, “Hamko invite nahi kiya Suraj bhai?”

These reactions added even more charm to the viral moment.

Why the video touched so many people

Social media often sees videos filled with luxury lifestyles and expensive celebrations. But Suraj’s birthday clip became popular for the exact opposite reason.

People online said the video reminded them that happiness does not always depend on money.

Many users felt emotional seeing children enjoying such a simple celebration with so much excitement and togetherness.

In a world where viral content is often driven by controversy and negativity, Suraj’s birthday celebration reminded people that sometimes the smallest moments can leave the biggest impact.

And for millions watching online, that tiny stove, a packet of Maggi and a circle of smiling children became the definition of pure happiness.