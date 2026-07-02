A viral video falsely claims an Andhra Pradesh priest died attempting a 'flying' stunt. In reality, Appa Papayya's 2021 death was a tragic accident during a traditional ritual on the steep, oil-soaked Gampa Mallaiah Swamy Hill.

A priest from Andhra Pradesh grabbed the attention of netizens on social media after a video of his fatal fall during the performance of a traditional ritual in front of his worshippers went viral across various platforms.

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In a video, a priest, who was identified as Appa Papayya, was seen descending a steep, narrow rock face at the Gampa Mallaiah Swamy Hill in Anantapur district when he lost his footing. The fatal fall was witnessed by everyone present during the ceremony, leaving onlookers in shock.

After the fall, Appa Papayya couldn’t survive as the rock was extremely steep and the depth of the gorge proved fatal upon impact, and thus the incident was immediately reported by local authorities as an accidental death.

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What Does The Video Claim?

Appa Papayya, who was performing his religious duties at the time, was apparently showing the worshippers of his divine power or attempting to demonstrate a supernatural ‘flying’ stunt, making the social media community believe that his tragic demise was the result of a failed performative act.

To show his devotion and fulfill his role during the ceremony, Appa Papayya attempted to navigate a treacherous, narrow rock face at the Gampa Mallaiah Swamy Hill to allegedly perform a 'flying' stunt or demonstrate miraculous powers, making his worshippers believe that he was performing a miracle.

However, things went from bad to worse in an instant when his footing lost its balance, and he tumbled down the steep, narrow cliff, hitting several rock edges before falling nearly 100 feet into the gorge, which resulted in his instantaneous death. The video of the same went viral on social media like wildfire.

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The shocking incident grabbed the attention of all the social media users, with a few mocking the Andhra Pradesh priest for attempting to perform a ‘miracle’ when there was no divine power or miraculous intent present.

These insensitive comments further highlight the dark side of social media, where tragic accidents are frequently transformed into fodder for mockery and misinformation.

The Truth Behind the Viral

The viral video of Appa Papayya’s fatal fall from Gampa Mallaiah Swamy Hill was not a recent incident, but it took place in August 2021, nearly five years ago. Despite the passage of time, the footage is periodically resurfaced on social media platforms, stripped of its original context and weaponized with false, sensationalized captions.

According to reports, Appa Papayya wasn’t showing his divine power or ‘flying’ stunt, but rather he was simply carrying out a long-standing, customary religious tradition that involved navigating a steep rock face during the holy month of Shravan, which is observed with special religious significance in the region.

The eyewitnesses stated that the ritual required the priest to stand on the narrow, oil-soaked peak and perform a traditional dance to appease the deity. As he was reaching the summit of the steep rock face, with a bell and aarti plate in his hands, the oil-slicked surface made his footing incredibly dangerous. Moments after performing the traditional act, as he began his descent, he lost his balance entirely and thus slipped into the gorge.

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Appa Papayya's fatal fall, which reportedly mirrored the fate of his grandfather at the same location years ago, left onlookers horrified and plunged the entire community into mourning.

Therefore, the viral video of a priest from Andhra Pradesh was completely taken out of context to frame it as falsely depict his accidental death as the result of a failed 'flying' stunt or an attempt to demonstrate supernatural powers.

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