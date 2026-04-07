A viral post on X about a carpenter earning Rs 900 for a 45-minute job has ignited a debate on the future of blue-collar work. The conversation highlights the high value and AI immunity of skilled trades, while also discussing the challenges of income instability for these professionals.

As continuing arguments about AI and automation continue to dominate talks about the future of employment, a viral post on X has drawn attention to blue-collar jobs. The post, shared by the user 'Bhandari ka Vyang,' ignited debate over the earning potential and long-term importance of skilled manual occupations.

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“Paid the carpenter Rs 900 for a 45-minute job installing shelves and hanging a couple of paintings. Blue-collar jobs are the future. Skill-based training for youth should be prioritised over other obsolete degrees. No threat from AI either," the user wrote, highlighting how hands-on skills are both valuable and largely immune to automation.

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Social Media Reactions

The post sparked strong comments online, underscoring the difficulties of the blue-collar economy. Many people commended the skills and freedom that these occupations provide, while others highlighted the uncertainties that come with the job.

One person commented, "This is very common in Bangalore. You contact an electrician, carpenter, or plumber, and they charge Rs 1,000-2,000 for 1-2 hours of labour. Additionally, they work at their own pace. I've taught myself fundamental abilities for handling easy and medium-sized projects."

Another emphasised income volatility, saying, “Agree, but carpenters do not earn Rs 9,600 per day. Their income is unstable; they may be without employment at times. Still, if they work 15 days a month, they can support their families.”

"Travel time and everyday logistics restrict their incomes to Rs 2-3,000 each day. I've previously employed one, and he claimed to earn no more than Rs 70-75k a month in Delhi. Meanwhile, my electrician makes Rs 2 lakh every month," another user wrote.

The conversation was not just limited to India; one European user shared his experience and said, “I paid €200 for 30 minutes to fix a lifted wooden floor. The technician arrived in a Tesla, dressed in Adidas from head to toe, wore a shiny watch, had an iPhone 14/15, didn’t speak English well, and accepted cash. Definitely not paying taxes."