A man declared dead after a medical emergency later woke up inside a morgue refrigerator. Staff heard screams from the cold storage unit and found him alive but shivering. He was rushed back to the hospital for emergency care.

In a shocking incident that sounds straight out of a horror film, a man who had been declared dead reportedly woke up freezing inside a morgue refrigerator, leaving hospital workers and family members stunned. The bizarre case has gone viral online after reports detailed how the man regained consciousness after being placed among corpses in cold storage.

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According to reports, the man had initially been pronounced dead after suffering a medical emergency. Believing he had died, officials transferred his body to a morgue refrigerator where corpses are stored before post-mortem procedures or funeral arrangements. Hours later, workers reportedly heard screams and noises coming from inside the refrigerated chamber.

The terrified morgue staff initially feared they were hearing a ghost. However, when they opened the storage unit, they discovered the man alive, shivering from the freezing temperatures and desperately calling for help. Reports said he was immediately rushed back to hospital for emergency treatment.

One report quoted a morgue worker saying the sounds from the refrigerator left employees in panic. Another official reportedly described the incident as “nothing short of a miracle.”

The chilling episode reignited concerns globally about cases where people are mistakenly declared dead due to improper medical examinations or rare medical conditions that cause extremely weak vital signs. Experts say conditions such as catalepsy, hypothermia, severe asthma attacks or coma-like states can sometimes create confusion during emergency evaluations.

Social media users reacted with shock and disbelief after the story resurfaced online. One user wrote, “Imagine waking up inside a morgue freezer. Absolute nightmare fuel.” Another commented, “This is literally everyone’s worst fear.”

The incident has also sparked fresh debate about hospital protocols and the need for more rigorous confirmation procedures before declaring a patient dead. Authorities in similar past cases have launched investigations into possible negligence and emergency response failures.