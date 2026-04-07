An Indian man residing in China shared a video tour of his premium flat in Wuhan, for which he pays about Rs 30,000 in monthly rent. The video went viral, sparking a debate among social media users who compared the cost to expensive rents in Indian cities like Bangalore and Mumbai.

An Indian man residing in China has released a full video tour of his flat in Wuhan, indicating that he pays about Rs 30,000 monthly rent. The video soon gained traction among social media users, with many admiring his accommodation and others comparing the rent to that of Indian mega cities.

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The video, taken on Instagram by user Advik, shows the interior of his flat as he returns to gather possessions after leaving. In the video, he starts by explaining the apartment complex where he lived. He then takes visitors around the building's amenities, including a water dispenser that can be accessed by scanning at any time, even late at night.

He also mentions that the building had three lifts and 32 stories, stating that he resided on the 15th floor. The camera then pans around the flat, revealing a small kitchen and a balcony outfitted with a washing machine and a gas water heater. Highlighting the view from his apartment, he characterises the property as "very premium," with a clear view of the city skyline. He also mentions that the flat is in Wuhan's city center, rather than on the outskirts.

Watch Viral Video

The most noticeable element, however, was the rent. "This room used to cost me around Rs 30,000 in Indian currency," he adds in the video.

How Did Netizens React?

The video soon gained traction among social media users, with many equating the rent to growing rental costs in Indian towns. "Small yet lots of amenities. Cosy cosy wonderful life," one person said. "Bangalore sasta h bhai. Chalo China," another added, implying that it was cheaper than living in Bengaluru.

"Rs 30,000 rent for this paradise. How?" questioned a third user.

Several others shared the sentiment. "Cheaper than Bangalore," one said, while another likened it to Mumbai, stating, "Bhai Bandra, Mumbai mein 52k hai 1RK rent, China to sasta hai."

Users also introduced worldwide comparisons. "30k out of India for a private apartment is actually quite good. One individual in Australia pays 27,000 for a shared room, while another in Dubai pays between ₹1 and 1.5 lakh.