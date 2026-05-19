A young boy's bike went viral after he illegally installed a train horn, causing it to sound like an express train on congested streets. The video sparked both amusement and alarm online, leading to swift police action where the boy was apprehended and his bike was confiscated due to safety concerns and the illegality of the modification.

In a bizarre twist that left the internet buzzing, a young boy’s bike was caught sounding like a local express train, thanks to a train horn he had illegally installed. The odd action attracted attention in the streets, shocking onlookers and perplexing drivers who couldn't believe a two-wheeler was roaring like a train. Videos of the bike, which showed the child racing through congested lanes with the horn blaring like a train arriving at a station, rapidly went popular on the internet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Many viewers voiced alarm over how harmful such alterations may be, while others chuckled at the ridiculousness. One person said, "This isn't a joke, it's chaos on the road," highlighting the potential for fear and collisions caused by the loud horn. Videos of the act went viral on the internet. The young person was seen riding through congested streets in the video, and the horn sounded like a train engine. The strange spectacle made some people giggle, while many others were alarmed. One individual commented, "This is not funny; it's dangerous," pointing out that these kinds of horns can result in fear and even accidents.

Police quickly intervened. They apprehended the child and confiscated his bike following complaints and viral footage. According to police, installing train horns on cars is illegal and may put people's lives in danger. “These actions are unlawful and dangerous. Such careless conduct should be avoided by children,” a police official said.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

How Did Netizens React?

The story sparked a debate about strange vehicle modifications done just to get attention. Many internet users claimed that although the youngster may have thought it was "cool," it was actually reckless. “Imagine an ambulance stuck in traffic while a bike is blasting like a train," one comment read.

For the majority of individuals, the event was more about traffic safety than comedy. Many people applauded the police action and called for more stringent inspections of modified cars.

Online reactions on the viral videos were overwhelming. "Thought the local express was arriving, but it was just a bike," one person joked. Another person said, “This is chaos, not creativity. You shouldn't do stunts on roads.”

Many praised the police for acting quickly, with one saying, “Good job catching him; imagine the panic if people heard a train horn in traffic."