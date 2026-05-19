Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad results for 19-05-2026 have been announced, with the Rs 1 crore jackpot winning number revealed. Participants can now check the full list of winners and verify their tickets. Multiple prize categories were included in today’s draw.

Nagaland Dear Shine Lottery Results Declared May 19 2026 Full Winners List Out

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The much-awaited Nagaland Dear Shine Tuesday lottery results for May 19, 2026, have been officially announced, bringing excitement for thousands of participants across the country. From the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot to multiple smaller prize tiers, winners have now begun checking their luck.

First Prize

The top prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 75G 42707, making it the biggest winner of the draw.

Consolation Prize

All tickets from other series that match the number 42707 will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Second Prize

A total of 10 winners have secured Rs 10000 each. The winning numbers are: 01253, 31848, 38960, 49762, 59767, 65033, 71519, 80727, 84793, 89078.

Third Prize

The Rs 500 prize has been awarded to the following ticket numbers: 0514, 0912, 3008, 3613, 3789, 3826, 7173, 7722, 9241, 9339.

Fourth Prize

Winners receiving Rs 250 include: 0340, 0767, 1102, 1852, 3218, 3242, 3379, 6856, 7036, 7519.

Fifth Prize

A large number of participants have won Rs 120 each. The winning numbers include: 0119, 1370, 1959, 2957, 3968, 5142, 5943, 6849, 7388, 8563, 0201, 1467, 2006, 3052, 4001, 5153, 5976, 6958, 7508, 8607, 0312, 1507, 2060, 3058, 4073, 5293, 5988, 7015, 7552, 8800, 0408, 1551, 2270, 3305, 4113, 5320, 6032, 7130, 7654, 8972, 0509, 1613, 2323, 3349, 4121, 5330, 6343, 7134, 7843, 9046, 0569, 1631, 2326, 3520, 4138, 5351, 6400, 7146, 7978, 9273, 0661, 1635, 2359, 3541, 4148, 5365, 6489, 7231, 7985, 9458, 1284, 1751, 2406, 3544, 5061, 5677, 6500, 7233, 8055, 9517, 1292, 1865, 2414, 3614, 5083, 5730, 6680, 7320, 8355, 9692, 1366, 1938, 2603, 3623, 5120, 5877, 6768, 7321, 8379, 99...

What Winners Should Do Next

Winners are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the official results. To claim prizes, they must follow the guidelines set by the lottery authorities, including submitting valid identification and original tickets within the stipulated time frame.

Growing Popularity of Nagaland Lottery

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract participants due to its transparent system and attractive prize structure. Regular draws like Dear Shine Tuesday keep players engaged with multiple opportunities to win.