A viral Instagram video showcases the incredible daily life of Sohan, a 14-year-old from Bengal. He juggles running a roadside slipper shop, attending school, working as a Swiggy delivery boy, and training at a gym. Sohan's story of resilience and determination has captivated over a million viewers and earned him significant social media following.

Every morning, when most teens hit the snooze button, Sohan, a 14-year-old from Bengal, is already on the street, arranging plastic slippers on his roadside shop. A video of Sohan's daily practice has received over 1.3 million views on Instagram, where he already has a following of over 30,000 people. It's not difficult to understand why it spread the way it did.

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Sohan uses his social media page to offer snippets from his daily life. However, this is no ordinary routine. The video begins in the early hours of the morning, with Sohan putting up a modest street booth to sell plastic slippers. It is a calm, matter-of-fact start to a day that will need considerably more from him than most adolescents.

As the video proceeds, we see him getting ready for school, uniform properly in place, books in hand, before changing to a new position. In the following frame, Sohan is shown in a Swiggy delivery outfit, walking out to make money. Between managing the school, his street-side stand and delivery job, he makes time to frequent a nearby gym, where he trains with incredible dedication.

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The video does not shy away from revealing his living situations. A small, cramped room with a basic kitchen provides an insight into the realities that determine his daily routine.

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What has struck viewers the most is Sohan's calm resolve in carrying out his obligations, rather than the quantity of them. Social media users have crowded the comments section with sentiments of appreciation, describing him as hard-working, determined, and mature beyond his years.

In only a few minutes of film, Sohan's experience serves as a striking reminder that resilience frequently begins where comfort ends.