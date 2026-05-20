Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar expressed confidence that the IAF will receive the delayed Tejas Mark 1A jets from HAL this year. He attributed delays to engine supply issues from GE Aerospace and ongoing weapons integration.

Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, on Wednesday, expressed confidence in the Indian Air Force receiving the Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the current financial year after the delays in the supply.

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The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 of these aircraft in two tranches, but deliveries have been delayed. The planes were likely to be delivered last year, but the Indian Air Force has insisted that HAL provide the aircraft in a fully operational configuration. HAL conducted the first flight of the first Tejas Mk1A prototype from its Nashik facility on October 17, 2025. In an interview with ANI, Sanjeev Kumar acknowledged the delays in supplying the fighter jet, stating that the product is about 90 per cent ready.

Acknowledging Delays and Path Forward

While suggesting HAL do due diligence, Kumar also attributed the delays in the supply of Tejas Mark 1A to a delay in receiving the engines from the American firm GE Aerospace. Answering a query regarding the Tejas Mk1A being delivered in the current financial year, he said, "I am 100 per cent confident... The remaining five to ten per cent, a small part of the development, which is integration of certain weapons, is almost done, but still not fully done."

When asked about "hand-holding" companies manufacturing in the defence sector, Kumar said, "Hand-holding is necessary to any industry which is coming into the defensive manufacturing system. Hand-holding, to the extent possible it should be done. But, no long rope should be given. Every participant should be aware of their responsibility, and they should try hard to meet the commitment which has been given. While agreeing totally that yes, there is a delay, we need to understand how we can reduce these delays in future projects or even this project. So there is the role of understanding the reasons for delay and then working on those reasons so that in future it doesn't become a bottleneck, it doesn't become a weak point in our ecosystem."

Causes for Delivery Delays

Noting the causes for the delay, the Secretary of Defence Production said that the HAL, DRDO and the Air Force are holding discussions to enable a faster supply in the future. He said, "There are two types of systems. One is a system which is being developed and would be delivered. Second is an already developed system, which is going to be manufactured and delivered. Since we are in that stage of development, development and delivery both go hand in hand. And in the case of LCA, we see that this Tejas Mark 1A and afterwards Mark 2, also would be coming in, are being developed even now. DRDO is in charge of a certain part of it. We are integrating certain weapon systems and radar to the satisfaction of the purchaser. Secondly, many of the components of LCRs come from the outside, like the G4041 engine and also radar."

"90 per cent of the product has been created, but 10 per cent is still remaining. I am just giving a number, which does not mean 90-10. Second, part of the critical component is coming from somewhere else. So, while the reasons for delay are certainly with the company who are supposed to deliver, they should have done due diligence, should have created more choices. Part of the reason is that this is still a project which is under development. A healthy discussion is going on, and I am sure HAL and Air Force and DRDO and HAL or the suppliers would come out with better solutions and should be able to supply faster in future," he added.

He stated that the delay in delivering the jet engines was due to a disrupted supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic. Kumar told ANI, "What seems plausible is that the 404 supply chain got disrupted because of a lack of orders from others to GE and secondly, because of COVID. And certainly, that supply chain, after getting disrupted, is taking time. Secondly, I believe that there is a huge stress on many of the factories on various types of jet engine requirements, because the civil aviation side of the business also requires a large number of jet engines."

Foreign Interest and Export Strategy

Further, he said that India has received inquiries from foreign nations for purchasing Tejas; however, New Delhi has made a strategic choice to meet the Indian Air Force's needs first. "Brahmos and Pinaka's advanced talk is going on. So there's a good demand, and an artillery system also. For Tejas also, there is many talks going on with many countries. First, we have to satisfy our own needs. There are good, credible inquiries from foreign countries which believe in the capability of Tejas. But it is our strategic choice. First, we will meet our own requirement, then only we will start supplying," he said.

In April this year, HAL's Chief Managing Director, DK Sunil, had said that there were delays in receiving the software for India's flagship fighter program, Tejas, amid the West Asia conflict. (ANI)