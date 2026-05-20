8th Pay Commission Update: Central Employees May Wait Till 2027, Arrears From Jan 2026?
8th Pay Commission Update: Central government employees might have to wait till 2027 for the Eighth Pay Commission. Employee unions are demanding the fitment factor be increased to 3.68, which could lead to a big jump in basic salary if approved.
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A long wait till 2027?
The 8th Pay Commission is a hot topic for Central government employees and pensioners. While hopes are high for a new pay structure, it seems a revised salary scale won't be implemented immediately.
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18 months to submit report
Reports suggest employees might have to wait till 2027 for their new salaries, with the changes effective from January 1, 2026. The Central Government is expected to approve the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025 and then issue a formal notice.
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Final report could be submitted
Just like previous pay commissions, this one will also get about 18 months to review the pay structure, allowances, pension, and other benefits before giving its recommendations. The commission will likely submit its final report to the government by mid-2027.
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New pay scale implementation
The government will then review the recommendations. Only after its approval will the new pay scales be implemented. However, the revised salary will be considered effective from January 1, 2026. This means employees and pensioners could get their arrears if the salary hike is implemented later.
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Fitment factor
The fitment factor is the most talked-about part of the 8th Pay Commission, as it decides the basic salary of employees. The 7th Pay Commission had set the fitment factor at 2.57, which resulted in a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000.
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A significant increase in basic salary may be seen
Now, employee unions are demanding that the 8th Pay Commission should set the fitment factor between 3.68 and 3.83. If this happens, the minimum basic salary could see a huge jump. Some calculations suggest it could increase to around Rs 51,000 to Rs 69,000. However, the government hasn't made a final decision yet.
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DA, HRA and pension will also be reviewed
Besides the salary hike, the commission will also look into revising Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and pensions for retired employees.
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Pensioners will also get the benefit of the Eighth Pay Commission
Pensioners who retire by December 31, 2025, are also expected to get the benefits of the 8th Pay Commission, provided the government approves its recommendations.
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Opinions invited on MyGov portal
To understand the views of employees, pensioners, defence personnel, and recognised unions, the government has invited suggestions on the MyGov portal. People can share their opinions on salary revision and job conditions here.
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It may be effective from January 2026 on paper
The most important thing right now is that while the 8th Pay Commission might be effective on paper from January 2026, Central employees may have to wait until 2027 for the actual salary hike and arrears.
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