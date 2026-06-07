Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat criticised the Centre for the recent LPG price hike, warning of rising inflation. She also spoke on Haryana's electoral roll revision, politics in sports, and dismissed rumours of dissent within the party.

Vinesh Phogat Slams Centre Over LPG Price Hike

Congress MLA and former Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Sunday expressed concern over the recent increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices, questioning the Centre over rising inflation and its impact on common households. Speaking to ANI after participating in the wrestling selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games in New Delhi, Phogat said the repeated hikes in cooking gas prices were adding to the burden on ordinary citizens and warned that inflation could worsen in the coming months.

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"Gas prices have been hiked for the third time, and they are set to rise further. Rahul Gandhi is highlighting this to the entire nation; it is evident to everyone. The inflation has just started. In the coming time, is it going to become more intense? Even I sometimes struggle to get a gas cylinder," she said. Her remarks came on a day when domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. Following the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 913 to Rs 942. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, however, said that Indian households continue to purchase cooking gas at prices significantly lower than those prevailing in neighbouring countries and several advanced economies. According to the ministry, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pay an effective price of Rs 642 per 14.2-kg cylinder, while general consumers in Delhi pay Rs 942 against a supply cost that has now exceeded Rs 1,600 per cylinder.

On Haryana Electoral Rolls

Phogat also commented on the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Haryana, stressing that the exercise should ensure that genuine voters are not left out of the electoral process. "SIR is starting in Haryana. Fake voters shouldn't be included, and real voters shouldn't be excluded," she said.

'Politics threatens to ruin the game'

Flagging concerns over the intervention of politics in sports, she affirmed committment to working for the youth in this regard. Addressing concerns over the influence of politics in sports, Phogat said sports and governance often intersect and that greater attention is required to safeguard the interests of athletes and young sportspersons. "If politics threatens to ruin the game we play, then we must pay attention to the political sphere as well so that I can certainly do something for the youth at my level," she said.

Dismisses Reports of Congress Dissent

The MLA further dismissed the reports of resentment among Congress workers in her assembly and said that the party will internally resolve resentment, if any. Responding to reports of dissatisfaction among Congress workers in her constituency, Phogat dismissed the claims and said any differences within the party would be resolved internally. "There is no such resentment. It is a family. If there is any resentment within our own family, we will resolve it internally... I am keeping everyone aligned and informed. The Congress party is in high spirits. Everyone is being engaged, and the party's stance is clear: we must connect people to the party itself, not to any single individual," she said. (ANI)