Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Jyothimani and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, have slammed the Centre over a severe commercial LPG shortage, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, attributing it to poor planning amid West Asia tensions.

Congress Slams Centre Over LPG Shortage

Congress MP Jyothimani on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister of failing to prepare for the energy disruptions caused by the ongoing war in West Asia, leading to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu. Jyothimani alleged that families are not getting their pre-booked gas cylinders, and even small shops and tea stalls in Tamil Nadu are shutting down.

Congress MP Jyothimani, while speaking to ANI, said, "People are now complaining that they have not received the domestic supply they booked earlier... Almost all the hotels and even small shops and tea stall in Tamil Nadu are shutting down... The PM is coming to Tamil Nadu today, for the Union government, elections are a priority... There was no planning even when we knew there is a war in the West Asia... We did not bother to console the death of Khamenei for a lot of days. Now only the Chinese ships are being allowed by Iran... PM Modi does not have any plan to fight this situation..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) Questions Government's Stance

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the Centre over reports of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, asking the government to explain the reasons behind the alleged crisis. Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP said the government had earlier claimed there was sufficient stock reserve but was now stating that there was no crisis or that the situation had been managed.

"Why did the crisis occur? The government should explain this. We were being told through sources that there is a stock reserve. Now, you are telling us that there was no crisis or that the crisis has been managed," Chaturvedi said. She further claimed that several sectors have reported supply issues."Hotel industries have given it in writing that they are indeed facing a crisis. Even manufacturing units are facing a crisis," she said. The Rajya Sabha MP also demanded that the Central government fix accountability for the situation. "Why were you lying to people? It shows that, be it our geopolitics or our government, they run only on 'jumlebaazi', not on planning or keeping in mind the issues of the public," she added.

Crisis Extends to Karnataka Amid Regional Tensions

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urgently requested Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, via a letter to intervene in the severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru. He claimed that disruption in supply following a central directive is forcing restaurants, hotels, and catering services to the brink of temporary closure.

Highlighting that a revised order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which he said prioritises domestic LPG, has caused an unintended supply crisis for commercial users. This comes amid concerns over energy supplies amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)