Telangana Jagruthi's K Kavitha launches an indefinite hunger strike, accusing the Congress-led government of illegally demolishing 750 homes in Khammam with bulldozers. She demands justice and reconstruction for the displaced families.

Kavitha Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike Meanwhile, Telangana Jagruthi leader Kavitha has intensified her protest by continuing her indefinite hunger strike at the Telangana Jagruthi Central Office in Banjara Hills, demanding immediate justice for the victims of the house demolitions in Velugumatla, Khammam district. Kavitha began her hunger strike on Monday night in Khammam to stand in solidarity with the displaced families. In the early hours of Tuesday, nearly 600 police personnel arrested her and shifted her to Hyderabad. Despite the arrest, she has vowed to continue her indefinite hunger strike from the Telangana Jagruthi office until the government provides justice to the victims. Demands and Allegations Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha strongly demanded that the government must immediately announce that new houses will be constructed for the victims at the exact location where their homes were demolished in Velugumatla. She made it clear that her hunger strike will continue until the government gives a written assurance.Kavitha questioned the government's authority to occupy Bhoodan lands, stating that these lands were donated specifically for the welfare of the poor. She alleged that the sudden demolitions are part of a larger conspiracy to evict poor families after the land value in Velugumatla increased, so that the land can be handed over to influential and wealthy individuals. She strongly criticised the Congress government, accusing it of functioning as an anti-poor and anti-people administration. she said that the government has been mercilessly demolishing houses of the poor not just in Khammam but across the state. Impact on Students Highlighted Kavitha expressed outrage that nearly 750 houses were demolished at midnight using bulldozers, even during the crucial period of 10th class and Intermediate examinations. She said houses belonging to students who had hall tickets were also demolished, raising serious concerns about the future of those students, a press note stated. Timeline of the Protest Earlier that day, Kavitha expressed solidarity with families affected by the alleged demolition of houses in Velugumatla village in Khammam district. After meeting the affected families, Kavitha staged a sit-in protest along with them at the statue of BR Ambedkar located at the ZP Centre in Khammam city. She was joined by Visharadhan Maharaj and other supporters, demanding justice for the displaced residents.Later in the night, at around 9 pm, Kavitha reached Ambedkar Bhavan in Khammam and began an indefinite hunger strike along with the displaced residents of Velugumatla, intensifying the protest against what she termed "illegal demolitions."According to Telangana Jagruthi, the Velugumatla incident refers to the demolition of several houses in the village near Khammam city in February 2026, which has since triggered political protests and a public debate. Speaking to ANI, Kavitha accused the Congress government of bulldozing the houses of poors in Khammam. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) 