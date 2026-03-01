Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed US-Israel military actions on Iran as "insane," warning of repercussions for Indian expatriates in the Gulf. He condemned the killing of Iran's leader and urged a collective response against "American imperialism."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday strongly condemned the recent military actions by the United States and Israel on Iran, describing them as "insane" and warning of their impact on Indian expatriates in the Gulf. While inaugurating the township for Mundakai Chooralmala landslide victims in Wayanad, Vijayan highlighted the global consequences of the attacks, particularly the ongoing assault on Iran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with his family.

"Our country and the world are currently in a state of great shock. Just as there is a decorum to be maintained between individuals, nations must also observe certain mutual decencies," he said.

'Rogue Nations Led by American Imperialism'

Vijayan stated that while nations are entitled to differing opinions, certain "rogue countries" are behaving like common thugs, led by American imperialism. "It is impossible to insist that one country should hold the exact same opinion as another. However, certain rogue nations are now adopting the same stance that common thugs usually take in our society. The harshest reality is that American imperialism is leading these rogue nations. They possess weapons, wealth, and a thirst for war. Furthermore, there is a lingering doubt as to whether the person leading them possesses the mental stability required to lead a nation. When all these factors converged, they began resorting to insane actions," he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to the reported kidnapping of a Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores, saying, "The world witnessed the sight of them entering a country and taking its president into custody along with his wife. This is not something any civilised nation does."

Attack on Iran, Killing of Khamenei Criticised

Speaking on the Iran conflict, Vijayan said, "Now, an attack has been launched against Iran. What circumstances led to this attack on Iran? Were they able to present any facts before the world? This appears to be a stance where they will not allow nations they oppose to exist. There was a situation where Ayatollah Khamenei, whom that country considers its sovereign leader, was killed in his own home along with his daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law," he added.

He criticised the use of modern technology to pinpoint and target sovereign leaders, calling the killings of Khamenei, his daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law "atrocities". "With today's modern technology, American imperialism has the capability to pinpoint exactly where someone is and deploy weapons accordingly. Using that, they are even prepared to assassinate a person whom a nation regards as its sovereign head," he said.

Fears for Indian Expats in the Gulf

Kerala CM also expressed concern for the safety of Indian citizens in the Gulf, noting that many families in Kerala have sons, daughters, and relatives working in the region. "Due to such atrocities, many families in our state are currently in great distress and anxiety. Many of our sons, daughters, and loved ones are working in Gulf countries, and problems have started arising there as well. We must be prepared to condemn such actions," he said.

Vijayan added that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the security of Indians in the Gulf. He also emphasised the need for a united response against the actions of the US and Israel. "I have sent a letter to the Prime Minister today requesting urgent intervention in this matter. Our concern is for the hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sisters in the Gulf nations who are all in a state of great insecurity. All of this was created by the insane actions of American imperialism, and they have another global bully, Israel, as their suitable companion. These two groups together are orchestrating all of this. What I have to say at this stage is that we must collectively express a strong sentiment against these actions of American imperialism," Kerala CM added.

Iran in Mourning

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (ANI)