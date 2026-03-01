Kerala LoP VD Satheesan expresses deep concern for the Indian diaspora amid US-Israel strikes on Iran, urging the Centre to intervene. The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, sparking retaliation and escalating regional conflict.

Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the safety of Indians, particularly Malayalis, amid the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran and escalating tensions in West Asia. Kerala LoP said he is concerned for the large diaspora of Malayalis and Indians, has contacted the central government, and stressed that India can intervene to stop the war, as families in Kerala are in a state of panic. "We are all very much worried about that because there is a large diaspora of Malayalis and Indians there. We requested the Prime Minister. I have sent an email to the central government. India can contribute, and it can intervene to stop the war. All the people and their relatives in Kerala are all very panicked. We are very much worried about that," he told media persons.

US-Israel Launch Coordinated Strikes on Iran

Israel and US launched Operation Roaring Lion/ Operation Epic Fury in coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting Iranian military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were done to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon".

Iran Retaliates, Conflict Escalates

Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

On Sunday, Israel said it had launched fresh attacks on "the heart of Tehran". Iran, meanwhile, attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says the strikes on Iran "will continue for as long as necessary" and will not stop "before the objectives are achieved", as reported in the Times of Israel. (ANI)