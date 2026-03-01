Indian Railways has officially replaced its UTS app with a new integrated platform, RailOne, starting March 1. The new master app will handle unreserved and reserved ticketing, live tracking, and PNR checks, consolidating multiple services.

Regular train commuters will need to adjust to a major digital shift starting on March 1. Indian Railways has officially discontinued its long-running UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile application, directing passengers to a new integrated platform called RailOne. For years, the UTS app had been the go-to option for booking unreserved and platform tickets, helping millions avoid long queues at railway stations. With its closure, all such bookings will now be processed exclusively through the RailOne app.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

RailOne: Indian Railways' New Master App

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways (NCR), Shashikant Tripathi, said that the RailOne app works as a master app of the railways, and the passengers will no longer have to use separate apps for unreserved and reserved ticket booking. Speaking to ANI CPRO Tripathi said, "If you are booking an unreserved ticket, you could get the ticket from the counter, the ATV machine or the UTS app. For a reserved ticket, one has to go to the IRCTC website and for any information, the passenger has to use the NTES app. To file a complaint or to give a suggestion, one has to use the RailMadad portal. There were several apps. Railways understood the need for a master app, so that all the services. RailOne was launched six months ago and has recorded over two crore downloads."

Key Features of RailOne

RailOne app offers booking of general (unreserved) tickets, platform ticket purchases, reserved seat bookings, live train status tracking, PNR status checks, and train search services. The app also introduces a QR code-based ticketing system, aimed at simplifying onboard verification. Passengers can make payments via UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.

Seamless Transition and Wallet Integration

Railway officials have clarified that any remaining balance in the UTS R-Wallet will automatically transfer to RailOne when users log in with the same registered mobile number. While authorities expect a smoother and faster ticketing experience in the long run, some minor technical adjustments may surface during the early days of implementation. The move is part of a broader push toward a unified and more efficient digital ticketing system for railway passengers across the country.