Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Sunday informed of potential delays and adjustments in the westbound international flights as most of the countries in the Middle-East closed their airspace after the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict.

In a travel advisory, the Airport urged passengers to stay updated with their respective flight's status prior to heading to the airport and refer to the airport's official website for real-time updates. "Due to the ongoing political developments in the Middle East, westbound international flights may face delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are strongly encouraged to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport. For real-time updates, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairport.in," the advisory read.

Widespread Flight Cancellations Across India

So far, a total of 100 flights, 60 departing flights and 40 arriving flights, have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, according to sources.

Similarly, 125 flights, 67 departing flights and 58 arriving flights have also been cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, according to airport sources.

At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, 17 arrivals and 16 departures have been cancelled for March 1 and 3 arrivals and 2 departures are cancelled for March 2.

Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, Air India express have cancelled over 110 flights.

International Carriers Suspend Operations

Meanwhile, International carriers like Emirates have temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March. Flight operations at Hamad International Airport in Doha remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace

Heightened Tensions in West Asia

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. (ANI)