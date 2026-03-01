Delhi's Patiala House Court remanded eight accused of an LeT Bangladesh module, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, to judicial custody. The accused were arrested in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in a major counter-terror operation by Delhi Police.

Patiala House Court on Sunday remanded eight accused of the LeT Bangladesh module to judicial custody following police interrogation. The accused, arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, include seven Bangladeshi nationals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Duty Magistrate Ravi remanded all eight accused to judicial custody after considering the application moved by Delhi Police. The investigation officer moved a plea seeking 14 days of judicial custody.

Counter-terror Operation Details

Accused persons are Md Mizanur Rehman, Md Sefayat Hossain, Md Zahidul Islam, Md Liton, Md Uzzal, Umar Farruk and Rubiul Islam. All these accused have been arrested in a major counter-terror operation.

Delhi Police produced the accused persons before the court after police interrogation. Police had said the mobile phones of the accused are to be analysed, and their relation with other accused persons is also to be investigated. Bangladeshi IDs have also been recovered from the accsued persons.

They have been arrested after multiple raids in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu). These actions led to the dismantling of a LeT module and the arrest of eight LeT operatives. The timely apprehension of these individuals has averted some possible terror strikes in India.

Police Cite Separate Pro-terror Poster Incident

On February 8, 2026, a written complaint was given by the CISF shift in charge to SHO PS Supreme Court Metro regarding affixing of Pro Pak and Pro Terror posters by unknown individuals at Janpath Metro Station, the Police said in a release.