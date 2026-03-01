Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Kashipur's Rangotsav Holi Milan, singing traditional songs and celebrating with the public. He emphasized preserving cultural traditions and announced major development projects for the city's growth.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Rangotsav Holi Milan ceremony held at the Kashipur Municipal Corporation premises on Sunday. In the celebrations and extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Holi to the gathering. He joined the public in singing traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi songs, and devotional bhajans, celebrating the festival together in a vibrant and cultural atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was his privilege to be among the people to celebrate this sacred festival through the Holi Mahotsav. He congratulated the entire team of the Kashipur Municipal Corporation for successfully organising the event and conveyed his Holi wishes to everyone present.

Celebrating Culture and Unity

He remarked that the event was not merely a program, but a commendable effort to preserve cultural traditions and pass them on to the younger generation. CM expressed happiness at seeing people of all ages enthusiastically participating and celebrating the festival with unity and joy.

He said, " It is not just about applying colours and celebrating with enthusiasm; it is an occasion to strengthen mutual love, brotherhood, and social harmony. The festival of colours reminds us that true happiness in life lies in nurturing bonds of togetherness."

CM Recalls Childhood Holi

Sharing memories of his childhood Holi celebrations, he recalled how eagerly he used to wait for the festival. "While the excitement of colours was always there, the aroma of traditional dishes prepared at home during Holi had a unique charm. He fondly remembered the collective celebrations in the village, where there was no discrimination of high or low, young or old; everyone would be immersed in the same spirit. The beats of dhol and damaun, along with the rhythm of hudka and dholak, would fill the atmosphere with a remarkable blend of devotion and festivity," said CM.

He furhter stated that witnessing the same spirit of unity, love, and brotherhood at the event today filled his heart with joy. "Seeing women and youth proudly promoting their folk culture strengthened his belief that the roots of our cultural heritage remain deep and continue to thrive across generations, said Dhami.

Preserving Heritage for Future Generations

The Chief Minister emphasised that festivals and traditions are not merely customs, but the very identity of society. "They connect us to our soil and culture. With this spirit, the state government is working with a firm and unwavering resolve to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Devbhoomi and pass it on safely to future generations. He added that at a time when the world, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is increasingly drawn toward India's ancient culture, spiritual consciousness, and vibrant traditions, it becomes even more important for us to make our folk culture an integral part of our daily lives. He particularly urged the youth to stay connected to their roots while progressing with modernity, to learn about their folk songs, festivals, and traditions, and to carry them forward with pride. A society that preserves its culture, he said, becomes truly strong and prosperous," Dhami added.

Major Development Projects for Kashipur

Speaking about development initiatives, the Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to the holistic development of Kashipur. He emphasised that development should not remain confined to paperwork but must be visible on the ground, benefiting every citizen.

"In this direction, an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Park is being developed over 133 acres in Kashipur, with 16 industrial units already allotted, which will generate large-scale employment opportunities in the coming years. Additionally, more than ₹494 crore has been approved for upgrading the Kashipur-Ramnagar highway to a four-lane road, and a 3-kilometre mini bypass has already commenced. A new Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) office has been constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore, and automated driving test tracks have been launched in Kashipur, Haridwar, and Rishikesh at a cost exceeding ₹7 crore," said CM.

He further informed that projects worth approximately ₹1,950 crore are underway in Kashipur for drinking water supply, sewerage systems, road improvement, and a sewage treatment plant. To boost employment and industrial growth, an industrial hub project worth ₹1,100 crore and an Aroma Park project worth ₹100 crore are also in progress, aimed at accelerating the local economy. Construction of a multi-level parking facility and a new tehsil office is ongoing.

Vision for a 'Gateway to Devbhoomi'

He said the vision is to establish Kashipur as a city of faith and devotion. "Calling Kashipur the gateway to Devbhoomi, he added that every traveller passing through should experience its dignity, cleanliness, and cultural grandeur. He expressed confidence that with the continued support and blessings of the people, the resolve to make Kashipur a prosperous, clean, and developed city will certainly be fulfilled," CM stated.

During the program, the Chief Minister also played Holi with residents, sharing in the festive joy, and extended his wishes for a Holi filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity for all. (ANI)