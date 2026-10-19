Former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Vijayadashami greetings, stating good will triumph over evil. President Droupadi Murmu and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes, highlighting women's respect and the rule of law, respectively.

YS Jagan Extends Vijayadashami Greetings

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and to Telugu people across the world.

Marking the Dasara festival, YS Jagan said, "Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil and divine power over destructive forces, commemorating Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura."

"However powerful or ruthless evil may appear, the ultimate victory will always belong to righteousness and goodness," he added.

YS Jagan prayed for the blessings of Goddess Durga upon all the people of the state and wished that every family be blessed with peace, happiness, prosperity and success. He expressed the hope and extended blessings to all, saying, "The grace and blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga would remain with everyone and bring well-being and victories into their lives."

Leaders Across India Share Festive Messages

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended heartfelt greetings to citizens across the nation and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, highlighting the festival as a celebration of India's spiritual heritage and an occasion to reaffirm respect and reverence for women. "Durga Puja reflects our tradition of revering the strength of women. We can express our true devotion to Maa Durga by ensuring respect for women in every aspect of personal and social lives," she emphasised.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also on Monday extended warm greetings to citizens on the culmination of Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami. On the occassion, he emphasised the state's uncompromising commitment to the rule of law and public safety. In a post on X, CM Yogi said that the valour of Goddess Durga and Lord Ram inspires everyone to stand firm in the face of injustice. It teaches us to fulfil duties and honour women.

Grand Celebrations in Banaras

In Banaras, preparations are in full swing at the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) grounds for the upcoming grand Vijayadashami celebrations, featuring a towering 70-foot-tall eco-friendly Ravan effigy. Rajesh Singh, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Banaras Locomotive Works, said the Ravan Dahan event has been a tradition since before the establishment of BLW. (ANI)