Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings on Vijayadashami, noting the festival's symbolism of good over evil. He highlighted Telangana's unique 'Jammi tree' tradition and wished for happiness, prosperity, and success for all.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of "Vijayadashami", a festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil and righteousness over lawlessness.

“The auspicious Dussehra holds a special place in the culture and traditions of Telangana,” the Chief Minister noted, adding that the festival imparts great values such as courage, righteousness, truth, unity, and self-confidence.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he further said, “The Vijayadashami festival is for everyone to strive toward building a society rooted in love, compassion, brotherhood, and humanity, by shedding negative traits like ego, jealousy, hatred, and injustice."

"I sincerely wish that this Vijayadashami brings joy to every home, fills every family with happiness and prosperity, and bestows good health, abundant wealth, and success upon everyone," the CM said.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy remarked that the auspicious day reminds of the power of the Goddess, who vanquished the demon Mahishasura, and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Telangana's 'Jammi tree' tradition

The Chief Minister also highlighted a unique tradition in Telangana- worshipping the ‘Jammi tree' and exchanging its leaves, which are regarded as 'gold ’, with elders to seek their blessings. This custom serves as a reminder to cherish nature and show respect toward one's elders, the CM said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Greetings

Earlier, Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and to Telugu people across the world.

YS Jagan prayed for the blessings of Goddess Durga upon all the people of the state and wished that every family be blessed with peace, happiness, prosperity and success. He expressed hope and extended blessings to all, saying, "The grace and blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga would remain with everyone and bring well-being and victories into their lives." (ANI)